The Gaelscoil, which was granted planning permission by Donegal County Council in 2022 following funding being granted in 2017, recently moved to the site of the old boys’ school in Moville.

Commenting, the Minister, who is from and based in Inishowen, said: “The new school building in Moville is tremendous and is state-of-the-art. It really is a credit to all the board, staff, parents and students for making this happen. It really will be an important part of infrastructure for the community of Moville.”