It is an honour and pleasure to serve as President of St Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union for 2024.

So many of our fellow past pupils have contributed to the well-being and prosperity of our local society and indeed across the World over many years, and it is most appreciated that the Derry Journal has dedicated this feature supplement to our Union and such that our school friends and the wider community of the Derry region can enjoy reading some interesting facts of our history and ongoing activities.

St Columb’s College was founded in 1879, and since that time over 25,000 boys have passed through the school, with each year a new crop of boys going on to further education or entering society and contributing so productively in all facets of life.

The Past Pupil’s Union was founded in 1929 and as an ‘Old Boys’ association has continued to engage with our fellow past pupils in every way possible.

Tom Cassidy, President of St Columb’s College Past Pupils’ Union, left, and Tom Cassidy Jnr at a previous St. Columb's College Union Annual Dinner at the City Hotel.

Since the foundation of St Columb’s College our Alumni have contributed significantly in almost every career path, medicine, law, media, sport, the arts, the church, not only in Derry and Ireland but across the World. So many of our fellow past-pupils choose to enter third level education at Universities outside of Ireland and so many then elect to work in these locations and invariably meet partners and remain to set up home and raise families. Whilst this is a huge advantage for these places, their gain is sadly Derry’s loss.

We need only reflect on the success of our Alumnus Illustrissimus award winners and the major contributions they have made in their respective careers.

Many of our fellow past pupils have stayed in Derry and surrounds, choosing to commence work and advance their careers locally upon leaving St Columb’s, contributing so valuably to the fabric of our local society. None more so than this years Alumni Illustrissimus recipient Dr David Stewart.

Whilst many of our fellow past pupils retain close links to Derry and some return home eventually, I would welcome the day that Derry can offer increased opportunity and prosperity, so much so that the many former St Columb’s boys living and working away from home can choose to return, and in so doing enrich our local society further with their accumulated life experiences and increasingly valuable skillsets.

A sculpture of St Columba at the entrance to St Columb’s College Derry, created by Alumni Maurice Harron. DER2320GS - 001

Over many years attending the PPU annual dinners, golf days, football matches, and various other functions, I have particularly enjoyed meeting my old school friends, getting together for an evening to recall good times and having a laugh has been priceless. During these times we do of course talk of friends no longer with us and we smile, they will never be forgotten, rather our memories of them grow more precious as the years go by. At our AGM we celebrate Mass for all deceased members.

Our reunions do not discriminate, ask questions of health or wealth, culture or creed, race or colour, simply offer the opportunity to say ‘great to see you again’, ‘remember the day we did thon’, ‘did your man really say that’, and ‘wasn’t it great craic!’

It is amazing how over the years how we can talk contemporaneously but so frequently drift back to the language of our school days together, in simple terms we can all readily dish out the old slagging again and recall hilarious past events as if they happened yesterday, rather than many years ago.

Our Union Calendar includes many special events, we honour our latest crop of new past pupils at the school annual prize-giving in March, we host our annual golf outing for all members in May at Greencastle and the annual PPU dinner follows soon with this year’s dinner at City Hotel on Friday evening next, November 8. Tickets can be booked with our secretary Brian Doherty, email: [email protected].

I hope this year our dinner can be a great opportunity for class reunions and former pupils to attend the dinner who have not done so before. I can assure them they will have a great night’s craic. We also have revamped our website and to include much greater interaction for our past pupils through social media and year group forums. I encourage all to visit us at www.stcolumbsalumni.com

As we approach our 100th year I encourage all past pupils to come along to our annual dinner on Friday November 8, enjoy the company of your friends and have a laugh. If you cannot attend the dinner then please visit our new website and register if not already a member, and visit our archives to remember events and review old pictures.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Tom Cassidy,

Union President 2024.