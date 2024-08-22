Minister McConalogue supports initiative to ban mobile phones in schools in the south
Minister Foley's proposal aims to create a more focused and positive learning environment by reducing distractions, minimising the risk of cyberbullying, and encouraging traditional social interactions among students.
"I firmly believe that this mobile phone ban is a crucial step forward in enhancing the educational experience of our students,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine commented.
“Our schools should be places of learning, friendship, and community, free from the constant distractions that mobile phones present.
"Minister Foley’s plan recognises that some students may have medical conditions requiring the use of mobile phones, such as those with diabetes who need continuous glucose monitoring, and allowances will be made in these cases.
"It is my priority and the priority of Fianna Fáil in Government to continue to explore ways to improve supports and ensure that children and young people are not targeted and are not harmed by their interactions with the digital world.
" We must continue to make it easier for parents to limit the content their children are exposed to, and social media companies undoubtedly have a vital role to play,” he added.
“Minister Foley’s plan follows a growing body of evidence, including a significant study by the United Nations last year, which highlighted the disruptive impact of mobile phones on learning in school settings.
"While many schools already have policies in place regarding mobile phone usage, Minister Foley is calling for a culture of non-acceptance of mobile phones during school hours,” Minister McConalogue said.
