Minister McConalogue supports initiative to ban mobile phones in schools in the south

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, is supporting a proposed initiative to ban mobile phones in secondary schools during the school day in the south by Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

Minister Foley's proposal aims to create a more focused and positive learning environment by reducing distractions, minimising the risk of cyberbullying, and encouraging traditional social interactions among students.

"I firmly believe that this mobile phone ban is a crucial step forward in enhancing the educational experience of our students,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our schools should be places of learning, friendship, and community, free from the constant distractions that mobile phones present.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, is supporting a proposed initiative to ban mobile phones in secondary schools during the school day by Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

"Minister Foley’s plan recognises that some students may have medical conditions requiring the use of mobile phones, such as those with diabetes who need continuous glucose monitoring, and allowances will be made in these cases.

"It is my priority and the priority of Fianna Fáil in Government to continue to explore ways to improve supports and ensure that children and young people are not targeted and are not harmed by their interactions with the digital world.

" We must continue to make it easier for parents to limit the content their children are exposed to, and social media companies undoubtedly have a vital role to play,” he added.

“Minister Foley’s plan follows a growing body of evidence, including a significant study by the United Nations last year, which highlighted the disruptive impact of mobile phones on learning in school settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While many schools already have policies in place regarding mobile phone usage, Minister Foley is calling for a culture of non-acceptance of mobile phones during school hours,” Minister McConalogue said.

Thanking the Minister for Education for her leadership and dedication to this initiative, he added: "Turning our schools into mobile phone-free zones during the forthcoming school year will undoubtedly enhance the learning and lived experience of students and staff. I applaud Minister Foley for her commitment to making this a reality."