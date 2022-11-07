News you can trust since 1772
Model Primary School celebrates School of Sanctuary award

Derry's Model Primary School is celebrating becoming a School of Sanctuary.

By Staff Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Model PS pupil Maame in conversation with the Mayor during the school’s visit to the Guildhall.
Model PS pupil Maame in conversation with the Mayor during the school’s visit to the Guildhall.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

The Mayor congratulated the children and staff on the award and told them to keep up the excellent work. She also said she was impressed with the performances put on for her and thanked the pupils for the presentations she received, promising they would take pride of place in the parlour at the Guildhall.

The school was delighted to have the First Citizen visit the school and meet the children.

A section of the Primary 5 pupils performing on stage for the Mayor, Sandra Duffy during her visit this week to the Model PS.

Two of the new pupils at Model PS, Evan and Ifikharur in conversation with Mayor Sandra Duffy.
Model PS pupil Anna performing on stage at the Model PS during the Mayor’s visit.
Primary 6 pupil Maame explains some of her traditions and cultures to the Mayor during her visit to Model PS.
The Mayor is given a tour of the Model Primary School by Michelle Ramsey, Principal and Daisy Mules, Board of Governors, during her visit.
