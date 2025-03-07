Model Primary School in Derry picks up ‘Paths Programme’ award

The Model Primary School is celebrating after receiving SEL Worldwide Accreditation in becoming a ‘model school’ in implementing ‘The Paths’ Programme for Schools (UK version).

A packed assembly greeted the award being handed over to school principal, Ms. Julie O’Loughlin.

The PATHS® Programme for Schools (UK & NI Version) is a universal, evidence-based, social and emotional learning schools programme for 4-11 year-olds, aimed at empowering all children to develop the fundamental social and emotional learning skills which will enable them to make positive choices throughout life.

It promotes positive mental health and emotional well-being in schools and Barnardo's provide a three-fold support model to schools who wish to take part in the programme with Level 1: Materials/Resources - Barnardo's NI hold the license to distribute UK-adapted materials to schools/settings across the UK and ROI; with Level 2 being Training - where a team of master, certified and affiliate trainers accredited through the developers of the programme, and their training organisation SEL Worldwide. Finally, Level 3 involves Coaching and Implementation Support which is delivered by qualified teachers who are experienced in providing coaching support.

Very proud to accept the award, Principal Mrs. O’Loughlin praised all who took part and had special mention for the school’s PDMU co-ordinator Mrs. Rosie Francis who led the programme since 2020.

“Today, we are delighted, through achieving high quality implementation of the programme, to accept SEL Worldwide Accreditation in becoming a model school. Our pupils are empowered to have a voice in our school through using this programme enabling them to gain valuable life skills which they can take with them wherever they go.”

In 2020, The Model school’s journey began with implementing Paths which provided an SEL toolkit that proved very successful in establishing positive classroom environments across all key stages.

MODEL AWARD FOR MODEL PS. . . .Lindsay Given-McSparron, Programme Co-Ordinator, PATHS@ Programme, pictured handing over the SEL Worldwide Model School to Mrs. Rosie Francis, Teacher and Ms. Julie O'Loughlin, Principal at the Northland Road school last week. The award is in recognition of their high quality implementation of the Paths@ Programme for Schools (UK/NI Version). Included are pupils from the School Council. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

It also gave The Model the opportunity to provide consistency in the approach to SEL across the whole school community. The learning develops year-on-year appropriate to the pupils’ age and stage and has made for a more successful outcome for all children and staff.

PDMU Co-Ordinator Mrs. Francis said all pupils had benefited from the programme and that the hard work by staff and pupils had paid off.

“In today’s classroom pupils at The Model are tomorrow’s citizens, leaders and parents and The PATHS® Programme for Schools (UK Version) is a step on their life journey of tackling challenges that they may face later on in life.

“As a school, we at The Model, understand that all behaviour is communication and through using the Programme, pupils were taught to recognise and identify their feelings, self-regulate and problem solve.”

"Today, as a result our children are now developing empathy which is crucial for conflict resolution. In addition, ‘Pupil of the Day’ builds our pupils’ self-esteem and social awareness in showing kindness and caring for others too.

"They have also been empowered to have a voice in The Model through using the programme, gaining valuable life skills which they can take with them wherever they go.”

The award was presented by the school's SEL Barnardo's Coach, Lindsay Given at a special assembly on Monday last and she paid tribute to all who participated, adding: “Congratulations to the whole school community at Model Primary School in becoming an accredited SEL Worldwide Model School. I have had the privilege in supporting your school from January 2023 and it has been a pleasure to work with such passionate and committed staff and, enthusiastic pupils.”

"It is also evident as you walk through the school that you have fully embraced the programme's core strategies, Pupil of the Day is celebrated daily, expression of feelings is encouraged and, self-regulation and problem-solving is supported using the common language and strategies."

“This accreditation is very much a team award and is well-deserved of everyone playing a role in supporting the children and young people at Model PS to develop and grow in becoming healthy and positive role models of the future.”