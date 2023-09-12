Ms Claire Doherty named as new Principal of Buncrana school Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast, Claire, who is originally from Carndonagh, has been employed by Donegal ETB since 2013, initially as a music teacher in the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town and in recent years as a guidance counsellor.

She holds a Postgraduate Diploma in School Guidance Counselling from Maynooth University, a Diploma in Business Studies from Ulster University and is currently studying for a Diploma in Irish with University of Galway. She has been Interim Acting Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain since November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain is one of six Irish medium schools managed by Donegal ETB.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Doherty, Principal Coláiste Chineál Eoghain

Claire said of her appointment: “It is a great personal honour to have been appointed Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain. I am excited for the future of our school and of Irish medium education in Inishowen particularly with the three-school campus project on the horizon. I look forward to continuing to work with the wonderful staff, students and wider school community. Ní neart go cur le chéile.”

In congratulating Claire on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “I am delighted to warmly welcome Claire as the new Principal at Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain for this academic year. With her impressive background in education and proven leadership capabilities, I am confident that she will bring valuable expertise and along with the staff and Board of Management contribute to the growth and success of the school. I look forward to supporting Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain during this academic year in helping to further develop education through the Irish language.’

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said: “I very much welcome the appointment of Claire to Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain. The mission and ethos of Donegal ETB and its schools is one which places the student at the heart of all our plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Central to this are our Principals who play a pivotal role within our schools in leading the senior management team in the fulfilment of our strategy.

“We rely on them to articulate the vision in a variety of ways every day in our schools and Claire will be continuing this work as she leads Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain in a trajectory which is fully student-centred.”

Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. Over 5,600 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in 2022.