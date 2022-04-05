Neil braves icy Swilly in ‘Swim for Autism’

For Neil, from Lisfannon Park in the Bogside, it’s a cause very close to his heart as his two young daughters Clarragh and Clodagh have been diagnosed on the autistic spectrum.

Neil says the support his family have received from The Jigsaw Project which provides facilities and activities for autistic children and support and advice for their parents has been second-to-none.

“I’ll be going into the sea every day in April for the month and everything raised will be going towards The Jigsaw Project for children with autism.

Neil Doherty with his daughters Clarragh and Clodagh.

“It’s a brilliant cause. It gets the children out on day trips and trips over the summer. I’ve two girls in the club and it’s been a great wee outlet for them.

“They are a great help to us. Even any advice that we need, they are always there.

“We would be lost without them,” says Neil who has specifically chosen to undertake his Swim for Autism during World Autism Awareness Month 2022.

Ignoring the traditional advice ‘n’er to cast a clout until May is out’ Neil will be defiantly plunging into the bracing waters of the Swilly - which is still averaging temperatures below 10°C - at Ned’s Point and Inch every day this month.

Neil emerging from the icy Swilly.

“I’ve been dipping now for nearly a year and a half during the winter as well but it still doesn’t make it any easier - no matter how long you have been doing it,” laughs Neil.

As well as arranging outings to the bowling alley and horse riding excursions for the children, which allows them to interact with their peers, it also provides parents with the chance of coming together and sharing advice.

“It has given us the opportunity to make friends with families in the same position as ourselves.

“I know there are families who feel isolated and don’t know where to turn after a diagnosis. Groups like Jigsaw are a lifeline to these families,” he says.

This has been especially important for the Dohertys. The girls only very recently received their diagnoses, as Neil explains.

“Clarragh was diagnosed in 2019. We knew nothing about autism and found it a really scary time.

“We wanted to do the best by Clarragh and got in touch with one of the girls from The Jigsaw Group.

“We were able to ask questions and get help and advice without any judgement. Clodagh, our other daughter was diagnosed earlier this year.

“Having two kids on the spectrum can be daunting. You want to give them every chance and do whatever you can to make life easier for your kids.”

Neil says that even though both girls now have a diagnosis of autism they both present very differently.

“It can be hard to watch them struggle with anxiety and sensory issues on a daily basis. Even a simple family trip out involves a lot of planning in advance. Every day is a school day as they say.”

Neil says the April Swim for Autism is his way of giving something back to The Jigsaw Project.

“With the help of funding we want to enable The Jigsaw Project to continue their good work, to allow them to educate parents, extended family members and the community around us while providing activities and courses for all families with a child on the autistic spectrum,” says Neil.