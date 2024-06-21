Nerve Centre film production students celebrate with showcase
Film production students at the Nerve Centre have celebrated a rewarding year pursuing the creative arts and media in Derry.
The students got together for their end of year showcase last Tuesday.
"It was great to see the projects each student has been working on and how their skillsets have developed throughout the course.
"We wish all of our students the very best as they journey into the creative industries,” the Nerve Centre stated.
