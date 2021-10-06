New 'Barista @ the Foyle' coffee shop opens at North West Regional College

Caption: Aaron McDevitt, Catering and Hospitality Manager, Gareth O’Connor, NWRC Lecturer in Hospitality, and owner of the Silver Bean, Peter Wisener, Deputy Head of Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, Leo Murphy, Chief Executive and Principal of NWRC, Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager, Hospitality and Catering NWRC, and student Ben Hall, pictured at the opening of the ‘Barista @ the Foyle Coffee’ Shop at NWRC. (Picture by Martin McKeown)

‘Barista @ the Foyle’ is based on the ground floor of the college’s Foyle Building, serving speciality coffees, drinks, and freshly baked produce, daily.

The new coffee-shop, which is open to public, also doubles up as a teaching space for Barista Skills Training classes which are offered on a part time basis at NWRC.

Kathleen McCaul, Head of Department for Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, said: "We are delighted to officially open our new Barista, happily situated near to the quay in the city. As well as being a welcome establishment for staff and students we will also provide expert training in Barista coffee making.

“With our City and Guilds Level 2, NWRC is now an expert training centre in creating handcrafted beverages, understanding coffee and perfecting the techniques required by a modern Barista.

“Barista @ The Foyle is now open offering a wide range of hot and cold drinks, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. It is fully open to the public, and we welcome guests into the college to try it out for themselves.”

Gareth O’Connor, Lecturer in Hospitality, and Owner of the Silver Bean, said the Barista will be hugely popular with staff, students, and the public.

He added: “Successful baristas need a range of skills that include health and safety, preparation, presentation, coffee knowledge and milk skills. Many of our former students are working in a hospitality environment already, such as a cafes, hotels or restaurants, or are looking for their first job as a barista. We look forward to training a new cohort of baristas this semester.”