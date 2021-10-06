New 'Barista @ the Foyle' coffee shop opens at North West Regional College
A brand new coffee shop at the North West Regional College in Derry has been officially opened.
‘Barista @ the Foyle’ is based on the ground floor of the college’s Foyle Building, serving speciality coffees, drinks, and freshly baked produce, daily.
The new coffee-shop, which is open to public, also doubles up as a teaching space for Barista Skills Training classes which are offered on a part time basis at NWRC.
Kathleen McCaul, Head of Department for Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, said: "We are delighted to officially open our new Barista, happily situated near to the quay in the city. As well as being a welcome establishment for staff and students we will also provide expert training in Barista coffee making.
“With our City and Guilds Level 2, NWRC is now an expert training centre in creating handcrafted beverages, understanding coffee and perfecting the techniques required by a modern Barista.
“Barista @ The Foyle is now open offering a wide range of hot and cold drinks, snacks, pastries and sandwiches. It is fully open to the public, and we welcome guests into the college to try it out for themselves.”
Gareth O’Connor, Lecturer in Hospitality, and Owner of the Silver Bean, said the Barista will be hugely popular with staff, students, and the public.
He added: “Successful baristas need a range of skills that include health and safety, preparation, presentation, coffee knowledge and milk skills. Many of our former students are working in a hospitality environment already, such as a cafes, hotels or restaurants, or are looking for their first job as a barista. We look forward to training a new cohort of baristas this semester.”
Open to the public, Barista @ The Foyle is open 8.00am- 3.45pm ( Mon - Thurs), 8.00am - 2.00 ( Fri) and 4.00-7.30pm (Mon - Wed)