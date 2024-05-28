Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB) has announced the appointment of Ms Sue Donaghy as a new Deputy Principal of Moville Community College in Inishowen.

The school is one of three post-primary schools in the peninsula under the management of Donegal ETB and has a school population of over 600 students.

Originally from Carndonagh, Sue obtained a business and computing degree from Ulster University and a Higher Diploma in Education from UCD. She furthered her studies with an MSc in Education Management from Ulster University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Guidance Counselling from Maynooth University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in Moville Community College since 2004, initially as a business teacher and later becoming an Assistant Principal in 2009. Sue took on the role of Guidance Counsellor in 2018, and supported students and parents in various roles over the years, including Programme Coordinator, Student Support Coordinator, and Year Head.

Newly-appointed Moville Community College Deputy Principal Ms Sue Donaghy

Sue said about her new appointment: “I am delighted to be appointed Deputy Principal in Moville Community College and look forward to working with and supporting the enthusiastic students, dedicated staff, and supportive community. Moville Community College is a caring place to work and study. It promotes excellence in education while caring for the student's individual needs in an inclusive and respectful way, encouraging them to be the best they can be. I look forward to the new role and am excited to be part of the school's future.”

In congratulating Sue on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “I would like to congratulate Sue on her appointment as another Deputy Principal in Moville Community College. I am confident that her leadership will help to further develop the school. Sue will join our Principal, Ms Caroline Doherty, and current Deputy Principal Christopher Hegarty as part of the senior leadership team in the school.

I look forward to seeing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their respective roles as the new school building progresses,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moville Community College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the county’s largest education and training provider, which is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

Over 5,900 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in the school year 2023/24.