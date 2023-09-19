New Deputy Principal appointed to Moville Community College by Donegal ETB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He replaces Ms Caroline Doherty who has taken up the post of Principal.

Originally from Buncrana, Christopher has been a teacher of Chemistry and Science in the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town since 2010, following his graduation from the University of Limerick with a Bachelor of Science with concurrent Teacher Education in 2009. As an Assistant Principal he also took on the role of Transition Year Coordinator in 2019 and more recently completed a Postgraduate Diploma in School Leadership, also with the University of Limerick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moville Community College is one of three post-primary schools managed by Donegal ETB in Inishowen with a school population in excess of 600 students.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Deputy Principal of Moville Community College, Mr Christopher Hegarty.

Speaking about his new appointment, Christopher said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the position of Deputy Principal of Moville Community College and look forward to working with the fantastic staff and students alongside the entire school community. I am also looking forward to the challenges this new role will bring and am excited to be part of this school as it grows and develops over the coming years particularly with the current new building works.”

In congratulating Christopher on his appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “Christopher has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership throughout his time with Donegal ETB and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in this pivotal role. I believe his innovative ideas and passion for education will further enhance Moville Community College’s commitment to excellence. I know that Christopher, together with Ms Caroline Doherty, Principal, and the staff will contribute significantly to the ongoing and further development of the school.”

Moville Community College is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools and one of three in Inishowen, under the management of Donegal ETB, the county’s largest education and training provider. The ETB is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county. Over 5,600 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools in 2022.