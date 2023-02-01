New Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme recipient Adrián Courcelles Baena recalls kindness of late St. Columb's teacher

Patricia’s sister, Mary Delargy, spoke to the ‘Journal’, introducing former St. Columb’s College pupil, Adrián Courcelles Baena.

"We are delighted to introduce Adrián as the sixth recipient of the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme. Adrián is a very deserving recipient and we are looking forward to working closely with him over the coming four years.

"In 2018 our family established this bursary in memory of Patricia. Over the last five years we have seen exceptionally talented young men leaving St. Columb’s to begin their time at university. We are glad to be able to play a small part in helping them on that journey,” said Mrs. Delargy.

Front L-R : Mary Delargy (Patricia’s sister) and Adrián Courcelles Baena (latest recipient). Back L-R: Pádraig Delargy (Patricia’s nephew) and Estefanía Baena (Adrián’s mother)

Adrián, who is currently studying medicine in Edinburgh, said: “I was made aware of the Patricia Hughes Bursary Scheme through the years as a student in St. Columbs College, especially following a speech Mr. Madden [Finbar, St. Columb’s Principal] delivered to my year group around Easter time.

"He encouraged us to apply and utilise this fantastic opportunity that celebrates the memory of Patricia Hughes. This last point was something that stood out to me.

"I had the chance to meet Patricia briefly during the summer camp held before the start of Year 8, where she left a great impression on me. One of kindness and generosity, she inspired those around her to do better for others, and I believe these values to be the essence of the scheme.”

Outlining the impact of the Bursary, Adrián said: “It has also helped me to grow as an individual within different social circles and activities which I had not tried before, as well as visit new places.

"I have started climbing, joined the medicine football team and the mountaineering society. The chance to meet new people, gather new points of view and discuss ideas has allowed me to progress and grow as an individual.

"It is through these experiences, made available through the scheme, that I have developed and polished skills that I will surely employ in my future profession after medical school, and as individual within my community wherever that may be.”

The bursary scheme gives £4000 each year to a pupil leaving St. Columb’s to help them through their time at university.

"We’ve seen the significant difference the bursary makes to the lives of young men leaving St. Columb’s each year. £4000 makes a tangible difference and supports them throughout their time at university,’ added Pádraig, Patricia’s nephew.

"The nature of the bursary means we rely on fundraising each year to sustain it. We are grateful for any and all donations which can be made by contacting St. Columb’s College directly on 028 7128 5000.

