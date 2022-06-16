New principals for two of Derry’s biggest schools

Both St Cecilia’s College and St Joseph’s Boys’ School have announced that their new heads will take up their leadership roles in September.

Ciara Deane is the new principal at St Joseph’s while Mary-Jo O’Carolan is the new head at St Cecilia’s.

Ciara Deane replaces Martina McCarron who is retiring after more than 30 years in the education sector.

St Cecilia's College in Derry.

Mary-Jo O’Carolan succeeds Martine Mulhern who was St Cecilia’s principal for ten years.

Siobhan McIntyre, Chair of the Board of Governors at St Joseph’s, said of their new appointment: “It is a sign of the incredible strength and depth of leadership in the school that the perfect candidate to succeed as principal is one of our own.

“Mrs Deane is currently the Pastoral Vice Principal in the school and she will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, energy and enthusiasm and a track record of improving outcomes for the pupils into this important role.”

The Board of Governors of St Cecilia’s College said it was confident its new principal - one of the school’s vice principals for the past three years - would “transition successfully into her new role”.

Ciara Deane.

A spokesperson added: “We wish her every success in her new post and look forward to working with her to ensure the continued success of St Cecilia’s College.”

Both schools also paid tribute to their outgoing leaders.

St Cecilia’s said it was indebted to Martine Mulhern “for the tireless effort and the dedication shown to pupils, parents, staff and community” during her tenure.

St Joseph’s thanked Martina McCarron for the “valued contribution” she had made during her time at the school.

Mary-Jo O'Carolan.