New Sea Survival Pool to be officially opened at National Fisheries College in Greencastle on Friday

Bord Iascaigh Mara’s new €1.5 million Sea Survival Pool at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle will be officially opened on Friday, May 24 by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, it has been confirmed.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, Minister McConalogue, who approved the BIM’s proposal for the new unit in 2021, said the project ‘is set to significantly increase the college’s capacity and offering’.

The state-of-the art 15 metre simulator pool will have an elevated platform equipped with a wave machine, water spray unit and fans to reproduce extreme weather conditions, two changing areas, a self-contained heating unit capable of maintaining water temperature of 23 -28 degrees Celsius, a water treatment unit and a classroom for 16 students.

“The aim of this new sea survival unit is to significantly increase the professional level of maritime training that BIM provides,” the Donegal minister added.

“I welcome BIM’s decision to fit a ‘green pool’ by including an appropriate renewal energy source to fund the pumps, heating and filtration system which is in keeping with national policy and ensure that running costs will be sustainable for the future,” he said.

Earlier this month, Minister McConalogue performed the official opening of the €23 million Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project.