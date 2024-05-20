New Sea Survival Pool to be officially opened at National Fisheries College in Greencastle on Friday
Speaking ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony, Minister McConalogue, who approved the BIM’s proposal for the new unit in 2021, said the project ‘is set to significantly increase the college’s capacity and offering’.
The state-of-the art 15 metre simulator pool will have an elevated platform equipped with a wave machine, water spray unit and fans to reproduce extreme weather conditions, two changing areas, a self-contained heating unit capable of maintaining water temperature of 23 -28 degrees Celsius, a water treatment unit and a classroom for 16 students.
“The aim of this new sea survival unit is to significantly increase the professional level of maritime training that BIM provides,” the Donegal minister added.
“I welcome BIM’s decision to fit a ‘green pool’ by including an appropriate renewal energy source to fund the pumps, heating and filtration system which is in keeping with national policy and ensure that running costs will be sustainable for the future,” he said.
Earlier this month, Minister McConalogue performed the official opening of the €23 million Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project.
Speaking at the event, the Minister said: “Greencastle is an important gateway harbour to the northwest region. This Government continues to support sustainable and vibrant rural communities, such as Greencastle. We also continue to support local enterprise and employment and maximise our rural tourism and recreation potential.”
