New Steelstown PS principal Catherine Doorish ‘honoured’ to take on role

The Faughanvale native has taught in the school since 2008 and last month took over the reins from Siobhan Gillen who has retired.

Catherine described being appointed principal as ‘a great privilege’ as she is following in the path of trail-blazers who have made the school what it is today.

She said: "I have been extremely fortunate to have worked under such strong leaders, who believed in me and gave me opportunities to grow and develop as a teacher.

New Steelstown Primary School principal Catherine Doorish.

"I have been fortunate to have also worked under inspiring leaders such as Mrs Siobhan Gillen, Mrs Deirdre Gillespie, and Mrs Kathleen Bradley.”

A graduate in History and Theology at Maynooth, Catherine went onto complete a master’s degree in Theology. She then secured a place at Coleraine to complete a PGCE in Education.

"I think my parents worried at one stage if I was ever going to leave university. I really value education and enjoyed my studies so I was in no rush,” she adds with a laugh.

Describing herself as ‘a country girl at heart’ she notes that whether it is town or country the values of places like Faughanvale and Steelstown remain the same - family, community, and a sense of pride of belonging to a wonderful place.

The mother of two daughters, Josie and Niamh - who she is clearly very proud of - gives her, she says, a clear insight what role a school principal should play.

“Being a parent, I want my girls to be happy and achieve their potential and this is also what I want for every pupil at Steelstown Primary and Nursery School.

"I came to Steelstown as a newly qualified teacher in 2008, and was employed by Mrs Bradley; in fact, that was my very first teaching interview. I have cherished each year I have taught here since, and I am enormously proud of all pupils I have taught.”

The new principal makes clear her faith has always been important to her and has given her the strength to overcome challenges in life.

"As principal of Steelstown Primary school, I hope to continue the school's Catholic tradition and ethos ensuring every child can grow academically, physically, emotionally, socially and spiritually.”

She observed that as a child, inspiring teachers who believed in her and encouraged her to fulfil her potential included people like her form teacher at St. Mary’s High School Limavady, Mr. Vincent Conway.

“He inspired me to pursue a career that I am passionate about, his lessons where always so creative and sparked a lifelong love of history. He persuaded a very shy 13-year-old me to take part in debating and public speaking and I will always be grateful for his belief in me.

“And I should also acknowledge the late Father Cargan who supported me so much in my studies at Maynooth and when I began teaching in Steelstown Primary school. He was always there to offer a listening ear. I miss him dearly.’

She concluded by paying warm tribute to her parents, Bernie and Brian Peoples.