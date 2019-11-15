North West Migrants Forum Democracy Day Forum

Ulster University Magee Campus will play host to this year’s second annual North West Migrants’ Forum Democracy Day discussion and debate with a number of big hitters already on the panel including SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, the Executive Office’s Dr Mark Brown and businessman Brendan Duddy.

Young people from post-primary schools, public servants, political and community leaders and members of the public from diverse backgrounds, come together to address mutual challenges through discussion and debate and share information.

The event will take place at the new teaching block, in Magee campus on the 29th of November 2019, begins at 5pm and runs untill 9pm. The debate is part of the North West Migrant’s Forum’s Youth Let’s Talk Cultural Diversity Project called ‘Discover - Connect – Belong. The project aims to stimulate discussions around respect, diversity, inclusion and acceptance of others.

The two-part programme will see the first half of the evening based on a ‘Question Time’ theme with panel members asked a selection of questions by the young people and asked to discuss and debate with little interaction with the audience.

The second part will see panel members engage in a debate focusing on themes from politics to the environment; religion in Northern Ireland; the many ‘tribes’ in the country; identity and culture; as well as the impact of the past on the lives of young people in today’s society.

Speaking at the launch in Magee this week, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director, NWMF said she hoped to build on the success of last year’s inaugural debate with many more young people involved and a wider collection of politicians and business people taking part in the debate.

“I hope we can build on last year’s success and I’m confident the venue will allow for a full house in this ticket-only event – an event that is designed to facilitate young people in our community to debate and argue their case on the many issues that affect their everyday lives, should it be living in the community, going to school, worries about Brexit, mental health or how changes can affect their culture and identity – this is an open forum for them to have their say and I hope that all those leaders invited will respond to our invitation.

“We believe the format of this year’s debate will give our young people more scope to question their leaders and ask questions that need answered.”

Anyone looking for tickets is asked to visit the North West Migrants Forum Facebook and click on the event link to book their free ticket or contact North West Migrants Forum 02871 362184.