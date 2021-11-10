North West Regional College raise £1,500 for Foyle Hospice

Colman, who was originally from Cork, was the Hospitality and Catering Manager in NWRC before he passed away last year. Layonia Davey, Curriculum Manager of Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, said that Colman was a man who loved to help others and never looked for paise himself. She says that staff wanted to give back in Colmans memory so they organised a Christmas raffle and opened an Artisan Christmas shop, donating the funds to the Foyle Hospice.

Reflecting on her colleague, Leyonie said, “Colman O’Driscoll was a hugely popular member of staff who always had a cheeky grin and a story to tell. No matter how busy he was, he made time to stop and talk to everyone. It was with people that Colman showed his best side. Everyone knew Colman and he always tried to get to know you as well.

“He was a proud Cork man, full of wit and charm. Those among the staff will know that no matter what Colman was asked to do it was always ‘no bother’. It was his standard reply. He was helpful no matter what the ask or the time or the occasion.

Hospitality and Catering staff from NWRC present a cheque for £1,500 to Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice, in memory of Colman O’Driscoll. (Picture Martin McKeown).

“Colman was hard working, successfully running the college’s restaurants and coffee shops. He was always there, ready to support the college in whatever capacity he was asked.

“A few years ago, when the college ran a Showcase event at Foyleside Shopping Centre, Colman stole the show with his live cooking demonstrations. “That’s just the way he was, he had a charisma that made him friends wherever he went. We miss him dearly.