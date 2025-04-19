Children across Northern Ireland are currently enjoying their Easter holidays, but the summer term is right around the corner.

It begins on Monday, April 28 for most pupils this year. This is the last term of the 2024/25 school year, and for this year’s primary school leavers, their final weeks of primary school, before they move on to secondary school in September. There are also only have a few weeks to go until offers day, when parents will find out which secondary schools have offered their child a place for the new school year. Offers are scheduled to arrive by letter or email on Saturday, May 10.

The transition from primary to secondary school can naturally be a big change for young people. Many parents will be also anxious for them to get placed in a school that not only pushes them to reach their full potential, but also supports and guides them during this time of change.

Late last year, the Sunday Times released its annual ‘Parent Power Guide’ - a league table comparing the GCSE and A Level results of state secondary schools across the UK in the 2023/24 school year, including Northern Ireland. The guide ranks schools on two different performance measures; the amount of A*, A and B grades earned out of the total number of A Levels sat by students, which is double-weighted, and the amount of A* and A grade equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system) out of the total number of GCSE exams sat - which is single-weighted to calculate the final score.

It is worth remembering, however, that how a school’s pupils did in their exams isn’t everything. When considering a prospective school for your child, it can also be worth looking into things like how its performance has trended over time, recent Education and Training Inspectorate reports, and the school’s policies, values, and extracurriculars, to find the best fit for your family.

Here were the 20 schools that topped the chart this year:

1 . Friends’ School Lisburn In the top spot this year was this Quaker-affiliated grammar school in Lisburn - rising up from second place last year. It is a selective school, meaning students may have to pass an exam or meet other criteria to secure a place. This year 85.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 75.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google Photo Sales

2 . Strathearn School Sharing second place with an equal score to the Aquinas Diocesan Grammar School, according to the Times, is Strathearn, a selective girls’ grammar school in Belfast. This year 85.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 73% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system). | Google Photo Sales

