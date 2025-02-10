Northern Ireland school holidays 2025: Full list of term dates - when is February half-term?
- In Northern Ireland, young people have several slightly shorter school breaks than their peers across the UK
- These usually include February half-term and Christmas
- But there are still a number of bank holidays and half term breaks parents should be aware of early in the year
The February half-term break is a little shorter for Northern Ireland’s schoolchildren than their counterparts across the UK - but they’ll still be able to enjoy a lie in later this week.
Although schools in England, Wales, and Scotland let out for a week in February, Northern Ireland’s mid-term (beginning on Thursday, 13 February this year) is a little more like a long weekend. But pupils here get an extra long eight-week summer holiday, two weeks more than their peers from the rest of the UK, to help make up for the fact that some of their other breaks throughout the year are shorter.
The dates for these holidays are laid out by the Department of Education, and are usually pretty consistent across most schools in Northern Ireland - although it does specify that schools can operate on those dates at their own discretion, “to suit their individual circumstances”.
Here is a general guide to when Northern Ireland’s school terms will begin and end throughout the rest of 2025. Schools are also closed on Bank Holidays when they fall within term time, so we’ve made sure to include those as well.
Northern Ireland’s term and school holiday dates 2025
Spring term
- Friday, 3 January: Start of spring term
- Thursday, 13 February - Friday, 14 February: February half-term
- Monday, 17 March: St Patrick’s Day
- Thursday, 17 April - Friday, 25 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Monday, 28 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May: Spring bank holiday
- Tuesday, 1 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September: Start of new school year
- Thursday, 30 October 2024 - Friday, 31 October: Halloween
- Monday, 22 December 2025 to Friday, 2 January 2026: Christmas and New Year holidays
