Foyle Kumon, in partnership with Ulster University, have announced 2026’s NI Maths Festival will be held at Foyle Arena in Derry on Thursday and Friday, January 22 and 23, 2026.

The free event will engage primary school children, secondary school children and their parents in activities and talks to help demystify maths, teach practical tips for using maths in our daily lives and build confidence in supporting children to learn maths.

The prestigious event is returning to Derry and follows on from the tremendous success of last year’s NI Maths Fest.

The year’s theme is ‘Maths Across Cultures: Ancient Tricks in the Modern World’, ‘Reviving Ancient Maths For A Smarter Tomorrow’.

The two-day event is open to primary schools on Day 1 (Thursday) and to post-primary schools only on Day 2 (Friday).

Speaking at the launch, event organiser Sumeeta Gupta said she was delighted to secure the larger premises at the Foyle Arena for this year’s event.

‘Last year’s event was so successful that we found space in the city’s Guildhall very tight. I’m delighted that the City and District Council have been able to afford us the use of the Foyle Arena for this year’s spectacle.

‘I would appeal to all schools interested, both primary and secondary, to please complete the ‘expression of interest’ form by visiting our website https://nimathsfest.co.uk/#book

Mrs. Gupta also paid a special thank you to the partners and sponsors, including Ulster University, Benchmark Financial Planning, Web Crew and Go Succeed teams, for believing in the initiative and standing with Foyle Kumon as key partners.

She also added “The data, published by CCEA last week, shows that nearly three in 10 pupils are not achieving at the expected levels in literacy and numeracy by the end of primary school. This is a significant concern, particularly as these foundational skills are essential for pupils' future learning, wellbeing and life opportunities.

NI Maths Fest is a small step in ensuring that our pupils attain the desired standards, and look at maths in a fun and engaging way, enough to think about making it a career choice. We look forward to our Fest in January 2026.