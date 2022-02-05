NSPCC urge families to take part in Safer Internet Day

Margaret Gallagher, NSPCC

The day is geared towards giving adults and children the tools they need to make better choices when it comes to online games.

Margaret Gallagher, Head of Service, Local Campaigns at NSPCC NI said, “Online gaming plays an important part in many children and young people’s lives. It provides them with entertainment, opportunities to learn new skills and allows them to stay connected with their friends. But there can be risks involved.

“This year, the theme of Safer Internet Day (8 February) – an awareness day by the UK Safer Internet Centre – is ‘All fun and games? Exploring respect and relationships online’.

“We are supporting the day by challenging parents and carers to host an online games night with their family to get to know their child’s favourite platform and start a conversation on online safety, and how they can support them.

Whether it’s Fortnite or FIFA, talking to your child about what they’re doing online is important in helping keep them safe, and Safer Internet Day is a great opportunity to have this conversation.