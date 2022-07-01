Nursing tests push Magee enrolment figures up to highest among Ulster University campuses

The minister revealed there were 17,830 first year enrolments across the Ulster University in the 2020/21 academic year and that the largest intake was at Magee (6,955) which surpassed the Jordanstown campus outside Belfast.

Ulster University told the ‘Journal’ the first year enrolment figure refers to new learners and that ‘there are more first year enrolments at Magee than any other campus due to the fact that the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) figures include learners of the Nursing Competency Testing Centre (CTC)’.

This is a test of competence for internationally registered nurses and midwives that was introduced in October 2014 and is offered at Magee College in Derry.

Magee College

The inclusion of CTC registrations explains why the enrolment figures for the Derry campus are higher than the total student cohort figure for the college that stood at 4,188 last year (2021/22).

The purpose-built CTC at Magee delivers ‘structured clinical examination, testing applicants’ skills, knowledge, and behaviours in a simulated practice environment.’

Enrolments at the university’s other campuses were as follows: Jordanstown (6,480), Coleraine (1,735), Belfast (1,085), London (1,085) and Birmingham (495). The number of enrolments increased at Magee College from 4,565 in 2019/20 to 6,955 in 2020/21. There were increases at all campuses over the two years - from 960 to 1085 in Belfast, from 1,620 to 1,735 in Coleraine, from zero to 495 in Birmingham, from 6,115 to 6,480 in Jordanstown, from 530 to 1,085 in London, and from 4,565 to 6,955 in Magee.