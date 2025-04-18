Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North West Regional College and Atlantic Technological University has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding marking a ‘significant step forward’ in cross-border educational collaboration.

The agreement, which builds upon existing ties and the work of the North West Tertiary Education Cluster (NWTEC), sets out a framework to “enhance academic, research, and innovation cooperation across the North West City Region”.

The deepening partnership is designed to benefit students, staff, employers, and communities through greater integration, shared resources, and new learning opportunities.

The MoU commits both institutions to a range of joint objectives, including widening access to education, developing new programmes aligned to regional and all-island skills needs, improving student mobility, and enhancing staff development through shared research and training initiatives.

Representives from NWRC and ATU signing the MoU. Front: CEO and Principal of NWRC, Leo Murphy and Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU. Back-row L-R: John Andy Bonar (ATU), Eoin Cullina (ATU), Aodhmar Cadogan (ATU), Paul Hannigan (ATU), Joanne Kilmartin (ATU), Paddy Hannigan (ATU), and Niall O'Somachain (Consultant).

At the signing of the MOU, Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, said: “This partnership reflects our shared ambition to drive innovation, increase educational access, and build a more connected and prosperous North West.

"It’s a living example of the spirit of co-operation envisioned in the Good Friday Agreement, and a step towards a truly integrated tertiary education system on this island.”

CEO and Principal of NWRC, Leo Murphy added: “This MoU represents a bold and exciting step in strengthening our shared commitment to regional development and educational excellence.

"By deepening collaboration with ATU, we are creating real opportunities for learners, staff, and industry across the North West. Together, we can unlock the full potential of cross-border partnership to build a more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready region.”

CEO and Principal of NWRC, Leo Murphy and Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU at the signing of an MOU between the institutions.

The collaboration will encompass a broad range of disciplines, including science and engineering, business, media, early years education, tourism, apprenticeships, and access programmes.

Both institutions have also committed to jointly identifying and addressing employers’ skill needs, fostering enterprise support, and contributing to regional development through community outreach.

Paul Hannigan, Head of College at ATU Donegal, said the partnership will deliver a greater impact in the region. “This is about creating seamless pathways for learners and strengthening the regional ecosystem through shared vision and coordinated action,” he said.

"Our institutions are key anchors in the North West, and by working more closely together, we can deliver greater impact across education, innovation, and social development.”

The agreement also outlines plans for sharing infrastructure—such as libraries, labs, and equipment—and for regular review meetings and the appointment of liaison officers to drive forward implementation.

The MoU is part of ATU and NWRC’s work within NWTEC, a collaborative network that also includes Ulster University and Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB). Together, the partners aim to build a tertiary education system that meets the needs of the region’s learners, communities, and industries.