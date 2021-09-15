NWRC and Magee vaccine clinics under way in Derry, Strabane & Limavady

The North West Regional College campuses in Derry, Limavady and Strabane are hosting special clinics along with Ulster University’s Magee campus.

The Western Trust is partnering with Higher Educational Institutions to run the series of vaccination clinics as part of a new NI-wide Jabbathon initiative.

Western Trust Director of Director of Performance and Service Improvement and Vaccine Programme Lead, Teresa Molloy, said: “Everyone who takes up the vaccination is helping keep their family, friends and the wider community safe from the worst effects of Covid. By getting vaccinated, students will be playing a vital part in getting normality back and therefore reducing the threat of disruption to their education and all aspects of student life.”

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC. (Stephen Latimer Photography)

The local clinics began earlier this week in Limavady and Derry and continue today Wednesday 15/09/21 1.00pm-5.00pm at NWRC Strand Road Sports Hall; Thursday 16/09/21 4.00pm-8.00pm NWRC Strand Road Sports Hall; Monday 20/09/21 2.00pm-5.00pm NWRC Strabane; Tuesday 21/09/21 9.30am-1.30pm NWRC Strand Road Sports Hall; Wednesday 22/09/21 1.00pm-5.00pm Magee Sports Hall; Thursday 23/09/21 4.00pm-8.00pm Magee Sports Hall.

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive of NWRC said: “It is fantastic to welcome the pop-up vaccination clinics to our college campuses and bring the vaccine right to our students, giving them convenient access to this service as they attend their lectures, seminars and classes.”