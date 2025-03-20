NWRC hospitality students shine in ‘Generation Chef’ regional heats

Hospitality students from North West Regional College (NWRC) have made it through to the regional finals of the Rotary Generation Chef competition after delivering outstanding performances at the local heats.

Competing were: Emmet Hargan, who studies the City and Guilds (C & G) NVQ Level 3 Professional Cookery, Liam Walsh, who is on the C&G

Level 2 Diploma in Professional Cookery course, Jamie Harkin who studies the C&G L1 NVQ Hospitality Services at Limavady campus,

Caolan Green who is studying the Level 2 Professional Chef (Traineeship) and Jamie Kavanagh who is on the C&G NVQ L2

Hospitality Services, courses who all impressed judges with their culinary skills, creativity, and focus on sustainability and local produce.

Under the guidance of lecturers John Crowe, Carolyn McKinley, and Jonathan Lyttle the students created a superb three-course meal that was served to members of Rotary Clubs Northern Ireland.

The students competed in two teams and were tasked with designing a three-course menu, including a starter, main course, and dessert.

When selecting ingredients, they were required to consider seasonality, location, and sustainability. Additionally, teams had to create a mood

board explaining the rationale behind their dish and ingredient choices, which they presented to the judging panel on competition day.

The students created menus that offered dishes that included: Dart Mountain Goats Cheese, Baxter Beef Fillet, Chocolate Eden, Malin

Head Crab, Grants Pork Fillet and Irish Orchard Tart.

After two hours of intense preparation and cooking, the meals were served and evaluated by judges Paul Sharkey, Executive Chef, and

David Murray, Operations Manager, from Bishops Gate Hotel.

Paul Sharkey praised the exceptional quality of the students’ work, singling out Emmet Hargan’s fondant potatoes, calling them “the best

I’ve ever had.”

He commended the students for their balanced dishes, strong organization, and impressive presentation skills, adding, “It’s wonderful to see these young chefs who will shape the future of the industry.”

David Murray praised the front-of-house students for their attention to detail in working to arrange “beautiful table settings.”

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club, John McCrossan thanked NWRC staff for hosting the competition heats, and the students for their hard work and effort.

He added: “We are delighted to see so much product sourced locally, this is a great day, and we are very proud of all the work that has been done. We wish all the students the very best in the future. Our thanks to the Bishops Gate Hotel staff for their support and to our sponsors Hendersons. “

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager for Hospitality at NWRC said: “We are extremely proud of all our students who took part and incorporated

our key objectives of quality, while focusing on local produce and sustainability in their menus.

“The dishes included locally sourced honey, cheese, brown bread, meat, fish, vegetables, chocolate, lemon curd, cream, butter, fruit, sugar and much more.

"Students not only endeavoured to use local produce but spoke with the producers as part of their research to have all the information available.

“This aligns with our ongoing efforts to reduce food waste and support local farmers and suppliers.”

The winners of the competition were Emmet Hargan, Liam Walsh and Jamie Harkin who will now represent NWRC in the Generation

Chef National Final to be hosted at Belfast Met on May 1 where they will compete against teams from Northern Ireland’s other Further

Education Colleges.