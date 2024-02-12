News you can trust since 1772
NWRC hosts Apprenticeship Week

North West Regional College (NWRC) hosted four days of events across its campuses as part of Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2024.
The College’s campuses in Derry, Strabane, and Limavady showcased the opportunities available locally through Apprenticeships, Traineeships, and Higher-Level Apprenticeships. Pictures by Martin McKeown

Stephen McGee, Brian McLaughlin, Jamie O'Kane, Sean Sweeney and Gary Quinn from DuPont were among the employers at NWRC's Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown campus.

Stephen McGee, Brian McLaughlin, Jamie O'Kane, Sean Sweeney and Gary Quinn from DuPont were among the employers at NWRC's Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

Gareth Barr and Shane Brolly from The Lyrca Company were some of the many employers at North West Regional College's Apprenticeship showcase at Springtown campus as part of NI Apprenticeship week 2024.

Gareth Barr and Shane Brolly from The Lyrca Company were some of the many employers at North West Regional College's Apprenticeship showcase at Springtown campus as part of NI Apprenticeship week 2024. Photo: Martin McKeown

Tiarnan and Paul Fox learn about apprenticehips from Paula Bulter from GES at North West Regional College's Apprenticeship showcase at Springtown campus as part of NI Apprenticeship week 2024.

Tiarnan and Paul Fox learn about apprenticehips from Paula Bulter from GES at North West Regional College's Apprenticeship showcase at Springtown campus as part of NI Apprenticeship week 2024. Photo: Martin McKeown

Ben Quigley from St Columb's College makes his application for NWRC at the Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown campus.

Ben Quigley from St Columb's College makes his application for NWRC at the Apprenticeship Showcase at Springtown campus. Photo: Martin McKeown

