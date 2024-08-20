NWRC is the essential ingredient for a job in the food industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Science graduate who is now working for one of the North West’s best known food manufacturing businesses, says her education at North West Regional College (NWRC) was the essential ingredient she needed to pursue a career in the industry.

Joanna Peplinska is now a Continuous Improvement Facilitator at McColgan's Quality Foods in Strabane, which specialises in the manufacture of savoury pastry products.

Originally from Poland, and now living in Ballymagorry, Joanna first attended NWRC when she studied the Access Diploma in Combined Studies at Strand Road campus. The Access course is for adult learners who want to study Higher Education courses (Uni Level) providing them with a qualification that is the equivalent to 3 A-levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then studied the Foundation Degree in Applied and Medical Science at NWRC.

Joanna Peplinska is science graduate from NWRC who now works at McColgan's Quality Foods

Joanna said: “When I arrived here from Poland I had the equivalent of Polish GCSEs. I was able to enroll as an Access student and within 4 1/2 years I had my qualifications.

“I had so much support from the lecturers at NWRC who happily stayed with me after class to go through assignments if there was anything I needed extra help with.

“The great thing was to be able to study locally, the location of the college was so good and I loved coming into Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The course is designed well for people like me because I was able to work and study at the same time.

“I also was able to get paid work placement and spent the summer working in the North West Covid Centre – that was brilliant experience working with swabs, data, preparing samples and tracking results.

Now happily settled into a career in the Food Manufacturing Joanne says she enjoys working at McColgan’s.

“My Foundation degree was the key ingredient to get a post on the quality team,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Studying science opened a lot of doors for me and gave me a lot of opportunities. After my graduation I began working at McColgan’s and I am now a Continuous Improvement Facilitator.

“I would highly recommend the college to everyone,” she said. “It is a great way to go back to education. When I first came here my English was quite limited and being at NWRC really helped my language skills.”

Joanna is now continuing to study Level 5 apprenticeship in Food and Drink Manufacture.

NWRC will be holding Results Sessions in August for students receiving their exam results and you’re invited!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results Sessions will be held on Thursday 22nd August and Friday 23rd August 2024 at all campuses for students who have received their GCSE, Level 2 or Irish leaving Certificate results.

NWRC has a long and successful record in supporting local students on their education journey.

For more information log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/results or to book an appointment with NWRC’s Careers Department email [email protected]