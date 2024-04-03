NWRC music students to release Paranoise album promoting mental health with funds to Foyle Network Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The album is part of their ‘Hear Us Out’ project. It will be available from April 9 via all major streaming channels.

The album will be launched at a ticket-only event in the college’s Foyle Theatre where all the Paranoise artists will perform their individual tracks, accompanied by a band made up of fellow music students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money will be raised for local charity the Foyle Network Foundation – formerly the Foyle Foodbank - through the sale of merchandise and a bucket collection.

North West Regional College students Hannah Logue, Dearbhla Duddy, Erin Halford, Maya Patterson, Ben Coyle, Presley Meng and Lewis Nevin, are the artists who feature on Paranoise. (Missing from picture is Donnacha McHugh.)

Lecturer Matthew McCracken who is one of a team of NWRC staff mentoring the students through the project, described the album as a ‘massive achievement’.

He added: “We are immensely proud of these students and for some of them this is the first time they have had their music hosted on a streaming platform.

"There is some incredible talent on the album, and they all bring their own different style which ranges from Folk, Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The launch will be compered by students Oisin Kerrigan and Brendan Halford, and we can’t wait to welcome our students, family and friends to show them what we have done.

"This is very much a collaborative project with students from across the music and performing arts department supporting in terms of marketing, production, mixing, live sound, lighting, compering, and performing on the day.