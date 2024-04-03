NWRC music students to release Paranoise album promoting mental health with funds to Foyle Network Foundation

North West Regional College’s Music and Performing Arts students are getting set to launch Paranoise, an album full of original music promoting a positive mental health.
By Staff Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 09:57 BST
The album is part of their ‘Hear Us Out’ project. It will be available from April 9 via all major streaming channels.

The album will be launched at a ticket-only event in the college’s Foyle Theatre where all the Paranoise artists will perform their individual tracks, accompanied by a band made up of fellow music students.

Money will be raised for local charity the Foyle Network Foundation – formerly the Foyle Foodbank - through the sale of merchandise and a bucket collection.

North West Regional College students Hannah Logue, Dearbhla Duddy, Erin Halford, Maya Patterson, Ben Coyle, Presley Meng and Lewis Nevin, are the artists who feature on Paranoise. (Missing from picture is Donnacha McHugh.)North West Regional College students Hannah Logue, Dearbhla Duddy, Erin Halford, Maya Patterson, Ben Coyle, Presley Meng and Lewis Nevin, are the artists who feature on Paranoise. (Missing from picture is Donnacha McHugh.)
Lecturer Matthew McCracken who is one of a team of NWRC staff mentoring the students through the project, described the album as a ‘massive achievement’.

He added: “We are immensely proud of these students and for some of them this is the first time they have had their music hosted on a streaming platform.

"There is some incredible talent on the album, and they all bring their own different style which ranges from Folk, Hip-Hop, Rock, Indie and much more.

“The launch will be compered by students Oisin Kerrigan and Brendan Halford, and we can’t wait to welcome our students, family and friends to show them what we have done.

"This is very much a collaborative project with students from across the music and performing arts department supporting in terms of marketing, production, mixing, live sound, lighting, compering, and performing on the day.

“Most importantly this project is very much about promoting good mental health and we’ve a fantastic album that we’re sure the public will love.”

