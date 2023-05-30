NWRC student who suffered stroke to perform own dance at Best in FE celebrations

Roisin Quinn, aged 18, suffered a massive stroke four years ago which left her with limited speech, reduced mobility in her right arm, and temporarily using a wheelchair.

Fast-forward four years and Roisin has already starred in three productions since starting her Performing Arts course, including a reimagined interpretation of Macbeth, and most recently, Romeo and Juliet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roisin wants to tell other younger people that they can achieve their dreams even after facing major challenges.

NWRC Performing Arts student Roisin Quinn (middle) picture with (l-r) Erin Quigg, Blake W Dunlop, Sasha Pater, Ash McMahon, Mark Torrence, Ciaran Gormley, Aidan McLaughlin and Shea Devine (Picture Martin McKeown)

She said: “I have always loved Performing Arts. After my stroke, I thought I would never be able to do Performing Arts, but here I am. Coming to NWRC changed my life.”

In 2019, Roisin, who has Crohn’s Disease had just been discharged from the Royal Victoria Hospital when she suddenly lost her ability to speak. Five days later she suffered a stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very rare for a 14 year-old to have a stroke,” said Roisin, “it’s a lot for a young person to have to deal with. Thankfully I had my family, they were so supportive to me, especially my mum Jacqueline.”

Roisin’s condition meant she missed more than six months of school and needed to repeat an academic year.

She said: “It was a very hard time. I really wanted to go back to school but I felt very isolated because I had lost my friends and was in a different year group.

“Before, I had been very academic, but the stroke affected that because I had a brain injury. I had learned to speak and walk again, but I didn’t regain full power in my right arm, and I had to learn how to write all over again using my left arm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing her GCSEs, Roisin decided to enrol in a Level 3 Performing Arts course at NWRC.

“Coming to NWRC was the best decision of my life. Singing has been a huge passion of mine and through my course I have learned dance which has allowed me to express myself. I have choregraphed my own dance called: ‘I’m So Happy’ and I am looking forward to performing it at Best in FE.”

Roisin says medics cannot explain why she suffered a stroke so young, but she hopes telling her story will inspire other young people.

“If someone had told me four years ago that I’d be in a Shakespeare play with my peers I wouldn’t have believed them,” she said. “I watched Rose Ayling Ellis on Strictly Come Dancing and she was such an inspiration to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do still have challenges, but everything in life is good. My class are lovely, so supportive, I have made friends for life. My plan now is to continue studying Performing Arts and hopefully go on to work in Musical Theatre.”