NWRC Tiling students a cut above at Skillbuild 2025 qualifier competition

Two students from North West Regional College (NWRC) have been awarded prizes at the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Regional Qualifier Competition 2025.

Billy Heatly, Jack Rodgers and Rebecca Gavigan all competed in Wall and Floor Tiling with Jack and Rebecca winning second and third place respectively.

They were prepared for the competition by NWRC lecturer and Skills Champion David McCay. The winning students could now represent the North in the SkillBuild UK national final held later in the year.

The competition, which was held at South Eastern Regional College, is designed to test skills, technique, ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 different trade areas within construction apprenticeship programmes from across the North.

Rebecca Gavigan, third in Wall and Floor Tiling.

It is a showcase of the wealth of talent, professionalism, and the brightest recruits throughout the industry.

Over 100 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across the North competed against each other to win in categories: Brickwork, Furniture & Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Fire Installation, Security Installation, Joinery, Plastering, Drylining, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive CITB NI, said: “A huge congratulations to all the apprentices who took part in the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025.

"This competition is an opportunity for young people to meet with other like-minded people, who are dedicated to being involved in the future direction of the industry.

"It is also an opportunity to encourage and continue to develop the work force of the future – this is crucial for industry growth and shaping the future.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners CITB (GB) and SERC and look forward to the SkillBuild UK National Finals in November.”

John Cartin, Head of the Engineering, Construction, and Sustainability Faculty at NWRC said: “Well done to Rebecca, Jack and Billy who represented the college’s campuses in Greystone and Springtown at this annual competition which showcases the talent and skills of our Further Education students.

"Thanks also to our staff for the many hours of preparation they put in to support our apprentices and trainees to ensure they are competition ready.

Jack Rodgers - second in Wall and Floor Tiling.

"This achievement at Skillbuild 2025 serves as a testament to the valuable work being carried out at NWRC to equip students for their future careers and to ensure the development of a skilled workforce for the future.”

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB GB) and showcases some of the brightest talent in construction.

Supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

As the Industry Training Board for construction CITB NI, is funded by a statutory levy from registered in scope employers.

For further details on SkillBuild please visit www.goconstruct.org