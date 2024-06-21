NWRC trainee hairdresser Megan shortlisted for OCN awards in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trainee hairdresser at North West Regional College’s Limavady campus has been shortlisted for a prestigious Open College Network Learning Endeavour Award.

Megan Moore from Claudy, lives with a sight and hearing impairment but this hasn’t stopped her training in hairdressing. Over the past year she has adapted to working in a busy commercial salon. She’s learned skills including colouring, cutting, and customer service.

She's been shortlisted in the Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year category.

Lecturer in Hairdressing at NWRC Limavady Bernie Kilgore said that Megan has grown in both confidence & self-esteem throughout her traineeship.

She added: “Megan is an integral member of the salon environment and provides excellent customer service to our clients.

“Megan has become focused and detailed in her approach to all aspects of hairdressing. She is the first to see what needs to be done, be it, tidying up, folding towels or replenishing products. Completing this course has given Megan the skills to walk into any salon and gain employment. We are so proud of her and wish her all the best.”

Megan (22) said she was delighted to have been shortlisted the award. The former Limavady High School student added: “I had a great year and enjoyed everything. Bernie has been a brilliant lecturer and I loved learning to use foils and colour.

“I’m so excited for the awards ceremony in the Titanic.”

The Open College Network Learning Endeavour Awards take place at the iconic Titanic Belfast on Tuesday 25th June, 2024.

OCN is an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout NI.

This year has seen OCN’s best ever entry response since the awards were introduced five years ago.