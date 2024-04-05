O’Neill: Phones should not be banned from classrooms but they need to be regulated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derry-based mental health champion for the North told a recent briefing of the Stormont Education Committee that phones can be useful tools for pupils but argued that they must be carefully regulated.

"I do not recommend that we ban phones from school, but policies on the use of phones in school need to be implemented. That is one thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some young people need their phone to feel safe. As adults, a lot of us can identify with that. As a security and safety measure, the phone needs to be there, but we need to have open discussions.

Mobile phones

"We need to talk to young people about what would work for them when using phones in school,” she said.

Prof. O’Neill warned however of the prevalence of potential harmful imagery on social media applications.

"Take the legislation on triggering images on social media, particularly images of self-harm and suicide and images promoting disordered eating, for example. Images are very triggering for compulsive behaviours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can do anything, it is around image-based social media, because that has the strongest impact on young people's mental health, and giving young people the skills to manage relational stuff with the likes, messages and comments that they receive.”

The Claudy-native told the committee that the use or misuse of mobile phones can be addressed as part of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) in the classroom. Although parents and guardians also need to be involved, she said.

"That can be done through good relationships education. We need to listen to young people. Even I am a step removed; I do not really know what is going on.