Open College Network Strengthens Collaboration with The Open University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MoU aims to establish a partnership between OCN NI and OU in Ireland to promote widening access for learners and create suitable progression pathways between OCN qualifications and OU higher education programmes.

The MoU emphasises both parties' dedication to promoting the value of lifelong learning and providing high-quality and industry-recognised qualifications to individuals in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the signing, Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI, said: “We have worked successfully in collaboration with The Open University in Ireland over a number of years on a variety of initiatives. During this time, it became clear that we have a number of shared values, not least the commitment to promoting the value of lifelong learning so developing our relationship under the provision of a MoU was the next logical step.

John D'Arcy and Martin Flynn

"The MoU commits both parties to entitling and encouraging people to gain recognition for their achievements in learning, raising their potential and progress whilst respecting and valuing equality, diversity and inclusion.”

John D’Arcy, Director, The Open University in Ireland said:

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with OCN NI through this Memorandum of Understanding. The Open University promotes life-changing learning that enriches society and we are committed to working with OCN NI to increase access to education for all learners, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together we will develop and promote progression pathways that will allow learners to advance from OCN qualifications to higher education programmes with The Open University, supporting students in Northern Ireland to realise their full potential.”