OUR SPACE 4: Haw Lane to Academy Road

In the 1800s, the rising merchant class in Derry tried to get Foyle College to focus less on the Classics and more on Maths and Commerce. They weren’t successful.

So in 1868 a public meeting was called in the old Corporation Hall in The Diamond, where the war memorial now stands. They created Londonderry Academical Institution at East Wall (where the Millennium Forum is now). And on 22 August 1871 it moved to Haw Lane, between Northland Road and Rosemount. So, for obvious reasons, ‘Haw Lane’ became called ‘Academy Road’.

Designed by Turner & Williamson, the fine, new building was described as “notable for the almost total lack of any mere ornamental features”!

The new school grew slowly and by 1875 had 100 pupils, boys and girls, including 15 boarders from outside the city. By 1888 it had a gymnasium; and later a swimming pool.

But The Hon The Irish Society was financially supporting both Foyle College and the new Academical Institution and in 1894 it persuaded them to amalgamate. With the passing of the 1896 Foyle College Act, from then on the joint school continued as Foyle College and the old LAI building was used for boarding and sports facilities until the 1950s.

Derelict in the late 1960s, it was burnt down about 1969, and was later the site of Foyleville Residential Home and now Academy Nursery School.

1,150 pupils attended the Londonderry Academical Institution school during its short life of 28 years. Its name lives on in Academy Road where now there are fewer hawthorn bushes to be seen.

See ‘A View Commanding: A Portrait of Foyle College’: 2012; and www.archiseek.com.