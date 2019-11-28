Over 1,000 teenagers told of road dangers

Twelve hundred local teenagers have been advised about the potentially lethal dangers for new drivers at a special roadshow in Derry.

The Roadsafe Roadshow at Foyle Arena was designed to reinforce the importance of road safety to new drivers given the high number of people aged 25 and under who are killed or injured on our roads each year.

The event was delivered by the PSNI and Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

The show depicted graphically how a night out can end in tragedy and permanent disability. The story was told by a police officer, a paramedic, a fire officer, an accident and emergency consultant and a young person paralysed following a horrific collision. It also included an account from a young man who served a custodial sentence for causing the death of another person.

Road Safety Education Officer Constable Stuart Crutchley said: “It was fantastic to see students from so many schools taking an active interest in being safer and more responsible road users. The personal accounts from the emergency service personnel were particularly harrowing but necessary to fully get across the carnage and devastation a fatal road traffic crash can leave behind.”

Chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP, Councillor Sandra Duffy, added: “I would like to thank all our emergency services for the sterling work they do in keeping people safe and I would particularly like to thank every one of the 1,200 young people who attended the event. The message is clear: a split second distraction when driving can destroy many lives.”

The Roadsafe Roadshow started in 2001 and is sponsored by AXA Insurance NI.