Past pupil Roisin Quinn pops into St. Patrick's for BBC The One Show's Surprise Squad for Children in Need
Roisin Quinn, who was selected for The One Show’s Surprise Squad by the BBC visited St. Patrick’s Primary School recently on behalf of Children in Need.
The St. Patrick’s past pupil was one of five inspirational young people chosen to take part in the Surprise Squad. She has been travelling across the UK for the past two weeks, taking part in challenges to raise money for Children in Need.
One of the projects that Children in Need have been helping to organise is a community fundraising event to completely renovate the music room for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.
Roisin suffered a stroke at the age of just 14 which caused life changing disabilities but has been on the road of recovery, and is now doing her best to her best to help others in need.
St. Patrick’s Primary School recently held a ‘Mad Hair Day’ to raise funds for Children in Need and £500 was raised.
Principal at St.Patrick’s, Eamonn Devlin said: “We are so proud of our former pupil Roisin for all of her achievements as part of the Surprise Squad on The One Show.
“Roisin is a real inspiration to all of us in demonstrating how to overcome disabilities to make a real inspiration to all of us in lives of others.”
"We wish Roisin every success for the future.”