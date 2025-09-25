Paul Givan meets Holy Child pupils and staff in visit to Creggan in Derry

The Minister met with school Principal, Pat Concannon, Vice Principal Áine O’Connor and members of the Board of Governors.

He was greeted on arrival by Mrs Concannon and the Head Boy and Girl Bradin Crossan and Aisha Meehan before enjoying the beautiful singing of the school’s choir.

A tour of the school saw the Minister meet with teaching staff and pupils as well as been shown the current buildings and the many maintenance problems within.

The Principal and board of governors then had a meeting with him where the options for the new proposed extension were discussed in detail and various ideas and targets agreed.

Speaking after the visit, Mrs. Concannon said she was happy with meeting the Minister and being able to put her concerns to him regarding the future of the school.

"The main purpose of today’s ministerial visit was to discuss the next steps in the school’s extension project. We were delighted that the Minister viewed the proposed plans for the new six classrooms and state-of-the-art catering facilities.

"When complete these will be a significant addition to Holy Child Primary School.

"Our senior prefects guided the Minister on a tour of the school, where he visited classrooms, saw our facilities, and even joined in some physical activity to mark National Fitness Day.

"Mrs McMenamin’s Primary 4 class then tested his knowledge with a fun challenge on how many bones are in the human body!"

Mrs. Concannon said the Minister said he was impressed with the work taking place across the school, highlighting in particular, the outstanding contribution the classroom assistants make in the various learning hubs.

She added: "He also noted how they support children cognitively, as well as through the nurture groups that run across the school, and he also praised initiatives such as our Lego

"‘Brick by Brick’ programme which helps children develop and grow. The Minister was also impressed with our Thrive Hive and he mentioned the incredible work carried out there by the teacher and classroom assistants who provide vital support for neurodiverse children in a smaller, nurturing environment where they can thrive and strive daily to achieve their educational goals."

1 . Education Minister Paul Givan pictured with one of the P5 classes in the new playground during his visit to Holy Child PS, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Education Minister Paul Givan pictured with one of the P5 classes in the new playground during his visit to Holy Child PS, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Education Minister Paul Givan pictured chatting to Principal Mrs. Pat Concannon and Vice Principa Mrs. Aine O'Connor during his visit to Holy Child Primary School, Creggan, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. Education Minister Paul Givan pictured chatting to Principal Mrs. Pat Concannon and Vice Principa Mrs. Aine O'Connor during his visit to Holy Child Primary School, Creggan, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Education Minister Paul Givan pictured chatting to Head Boy Bradin and Head Girl Aisha Meehan during his visit to Holy Child Primary School, Creggan, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. On left is Principal, Mrs. Pat Concannon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Education Minister Paul Givan pictured chatting to Head Boy Bradin and Head Girl Aisha Meehan during his visit to Holy Child Primary School, Creggan, Derry on Wednesday afternoon. On left is Principal, Mrs. Pat Concannon. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales