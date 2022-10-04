Photographs from Oakgrove Integrated College's prizegiving

Guests were told of the importance of celebrating all that was achieved together in an integrated environment.
Acting Principal John Harkin said: “This place is about our daily living out together the founders’ vision of a community where we live and learn together – we feel each other’s joys and sorrows and we help each other through.”
Here is a selection of photographs from the event from Jim McCafferty
1. Mr. John Harkin, Acting Principal and Mr. Conal Donaghy, Retiring Vice. Principal pictured with Year 12 prizewinners. Front from left, James Tomlinson, Steven Gillespie, and Emily Lyttle. Back from left, Dara Donaghy, Saran Quigley, Grace Donaghey, Ryan Wilson, Suranne Mullan and Aaron McLaughlin. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Mr. John Harkin, Acting Principal, pictured with Year 11 Prize Winners on Thursday last at Oakgrove Integrated College. Front from left, Kaelan Harley and Sierra Ramsey. Back from leftg, Caden Morrow, Adam Moore, Jake Kennedy and Bobby Skeggs.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. Mr. John Harkin, Principal Designate, Oakgrove Integrated College, addressing students and their parents during Senior Prizegiving on Thursday last. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Suranne Mullan, Guest speaker Mr Conal Donaghy and Dara Donaghy pictured at the Oakgrove Prizegiving.
Photo: Jim McCafferty