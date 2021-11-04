Pilot counselling funding for primary schools welcomed but more needed - Derry MLA

Speaking following the announcement by the Education Minister, the Foyle MLA said: “Funding announced on Tuesday will support primary schools in providing much needed mental health support and counselling services in the short term.

“The evidence is clear, more and more children are presenting with mental health issues and that is why we need to move beyond a pilot project and get proper support in place in our primary schools permanently.

“The Minister’s announcement will really only help schools until March but the problems facing our children and young people will remain long after that. I am calling on the Minister to put in place a proper plan to tackle the mental health challenges in our schools and to move beyond these short term initiatives.”