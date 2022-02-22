Pop-up Gaeltacht in Derry’s Taphouse this weekend

A Pop up Gaeltacht is a global event where people who speak Irish come together in a local bar to socialise and meet other Irish speakers.

It was first started five years ago in Dublin and has since spread all over the world.

Tom Cosgrove, who is an architect and Irish language artist under the name Beoigh, has organised the event. He said, “A ‘Pop-up Gaeltacht’ is simply a normal trip to the pub for a few pints, the only difference being that Irish is encouraged to be used as much as possible.

Brónach Crabtree, Tom Cosgrove & Mary Durkan with the Pop up Gaeltacht sign. The event will be happening on Friday, February 25 in the Taphouse.

“The aim is to promote Irish across every community across Doire-Derry and get more people in this city speaking and engaged with the language. Whether you have a cúpla focal, are líofa/fluent or you never heard a word in your life, come and see what it’s all about. If you have no Irish, there will be some handy phrase sheets being passed about and if you want some advice on how to start learning Irish, you’ll be surrounded by the experts on the subject.

“This event is organised and promoted as a coordinated effort between, Foram Phobal na Gaeilge, Beoigh, Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and Gaeilge sa Bhaile.

“Má tá sibh líofa, goitse agus bainigí sult as an chraic linn. See you there! Tchífidh muid sibh ann!”

The Pop-up Gaeltacht will be held in the Taphouse on Friday, February 25.