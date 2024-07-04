Prestigious award for Derry student
Caolán, from Derry, former pupil of Foyle College picked up The Susan Curry Award established anonymously in memory of a former student is awarded to the final year religious studies student in Stranmillis University College who attains the highest standard in that subject in the final B.Ed. honours examination.
Commenting on the awards, Prof Jonathan Heggarty, Principal and CEO of Stranmillis University College said: “At Stranmillis, our aim is to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of children.
"Ensuring that we produce teachers and educators who are trained and equipped to meet the needs of today’s demanding educational environment is vital. We also need to be constantly researching and developing fresh and innovative professional practice that will drive and shape a better and more informed learning environment.
"Quality teaching, innovative and impact-driven research, and continuing professional development are the cornerstones of everything we do at Stranmillis.
“Caolán typifies the outstanding talent coming through Stranmillis and his award is a reflection of the dedication, passion, innovative thinking and sheer hard work he displays. Our congratulations go to Caolán, his family and all the schools and teachers who have helped shape these outstanding talents.”
Caolán is pictured receiving his award from Máire Thompson, principal of Hazelwood Integrated College, who was the guest speaker at the awards celebration on 1st July
