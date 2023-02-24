North West Regional College (NWRC) lecturer David McCay earned the award for his involvement in a skills competition held in Magilligan Prison.

Mr. McCay has been successful in several other similar projects over the years, so much so, in fact, that he has worked as UK Training Manager for several years.

Speaking about the event which has led to him receiving this award, he said: “The prisoners got so much out of a recent competition we held where they were able to compete in wall and floor tiling, cabinet making, carpentry and joinery, and hairdressing and barbering. It was an extremely successful event.”

David McCay from North West Regional College is pictured with Joanne Manship from Oldham College, joint winner of the Skills Competition Diversity Champion Award.

North West Regional College has also received the Skills Competitions Advocate award, given to organisations that have delivered activities that have facilitated entries into WorldSkills UK competitions from underrepresented groups.

NWRC said that for the past three decades, David McCay has shown unstinting dedication to his students. He has been responsible for guiding dozens of students at NI Skillbuild, UK Skills and even the Worlds Skills Finals held at dozens of different locations around the globe.

Worldskills UK chief executive officer, Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann, has congratulated all who received awards and highlighted the level of competition for the awards.

He said: “Congratulations to all this year’s winners. We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of nominations this year, showing the importance the sector is placing on addressing inclusion and diversity.

"We have been so inspired by the people and stories behind the nominations and are pleased that we can celebrate those who are leading the way in the technical education sector and are impressive role models for others,” Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann added.

Simon Feneley-Lamb, Chief Operating Officer, Skills and Education Group said: “The WorldSkills UK Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Heroes Awards recognises and celebrates the work that all award nominees have carried out to support diverse and inclusive practices.

