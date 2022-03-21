£22.7m for St. Brigid's and £26.5m for Lumen Christi but figures 'indicative' says McIlveen
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has confirmed St. Brigid's College will receive £22.7m while Lumen Christi will get £26.5m under the £794m investment in the schools estate announced on Monday.
She said the sums were indicative because they were based on today's prices with VAT not included.
Ms. McIlveen said: "The costs are only indicative because they are based on today's prices, there is no VAT included and there are site costs and everything else to consider, but, as a broad estimate, St Brigid's College will get £22.7 million and Lumen Christi College will get £26.5 million.
"I am very mindful that there are pressures in the Department where resource and manpower in particular are concerned, so those will need to be looked at. However, alongside that, the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Education Authority (EA) will be involved, and we will go out to look for those who will be keen to be involved in the development and design of the projects, so experts will be brought on board in order to make sure that the schemes are brought forward."
She was asked about the budgets for the two Derry schools by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.
"First and foremost, the announcement of investment for Lumen Christi and St Brigid's College is great news today, particularly for those in the Foyle constituency. I am sure that the pupils, families, schools and boards of governors will be delighted about that news and that they are listening in today," said Ms. Ferguson.