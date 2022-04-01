However, once I got here I started to feel better immediately, and I started looking forward to meeting all my teachers, particularly my English teacher as that is my favourite subject. The College really has something for everyone and an abundance of after-school activities and music lessons, which is great as I play the guitar. I can now confidently say that I am a College boy! In short, I consider the College a great school and, if you are in primary school currently, you should definitely consider applying.

Noah, Year 8

Reading other peoples’ reflections brought back some great memories of my time at the College.

Former Irish Ambassador to Russia and St Columb;s College past pupils Jim Sharkey with pupils during a recent address. (Joe Stewart)

In my mind, I’m drawn back to my first year in that majestic, Hogwarts-esque building on Bishop Street. “Welcome, Miguel”. Sean McGinty is the first to properly pronounce my name on a crisp September morning in 1996. On the upper floors, Sister Perpetua McNulty oversees a performance of the Skye Boat song on the recorder. I hope she has ear plugs. Back downstairs, an energetic Marion Lübbeke introduces a generation of young lads to the joys of the German language. They think it’s easy now … just wait. I can still hear The Beatles singing ‘Komm gib mir deine Hand’. In Jack McCauley’s French class, the older boys are rocking back and forth in their chairs in a ritualistic chant to conjugate the verb “jouer”. “Je joue, tu joues, il joue, nous jouons…” I’m a little scared.

Outside in the “huts”, Mr. Johnston inculcates his students with the architectural features of a Motte-and-Bailey Castle, while Marcas Ó Murchú flips effortlessly between Castellano and Gaeilge all day long.

Jimmy Garvin listens to the French news on the medium wave radio as he drives the swimming team up the Glenshane pass, on our way to a competition in Belfast. We beg him to put on “something decent,” like Atlantic 252.

Back at school, I go around the handball alley gathering a few more horse chestnuts to ready for the next game of conkers. I spot a ‘beaut’ that is going to destroy all the others.

As I make my way home to Westland Street, I glance back one final time. “Quaerite primum regnum dei” the school motto reminds us. As I ponder the meaning, the aroma of chips from Bridie’s beckons. I’ll learn Latin another day.

Miguel Rodríguez-Gorman, Class of 2003