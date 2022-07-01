Noeleen O’Kane’s family, friends, former colleagues and trade unionists gather in the Ardnashee College staff room for the launch of ‘Noeleen’s Corner’.

Remembering Noeleen O’Kane

Noeleen’s family, friends, former colleagues and sister and brother trade unionists gathered at the school on Wednesday for the unveiling of ‘Noeleen’s Corner’ - a special space designed as an area where staff can take five minutes to speak with trade union representatives within a school setting

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:34 pm

Noeleen passed away at just 49 last December after a short battle with cancer.

1.

The late Noeleen O’Kane.

Photo Sales

2.

Noeleen O’Kane’s family and loved ones with her colleague and friend Karen Rathfield, standing on right.

Photo Sales

3.

‘Noeleen’s Corner’ has been decorated with artwork by the pupils.

Photo Sales

4.

A plaque dedicated to Noeleen’s memory.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2