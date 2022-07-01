Noeleen O’Kane’s family, friends, former colleagues and trade unionists gather in the Ardnashee College staff room for the launch of ‘Noeleen’s Corner’.
Remembering Noeleen O’Kane
Noeleen’s family, friends, former colleagues and sister and brother trade unionists gathered at the school on Wednesday for the unveiling of ‘Noeleen’s Corner’ - a special space designed as an area where staff can take five minutes to speak with trade union representatives within a school setting
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:34 pm
Noeleen passed away at just 49 last December after a short battle with cancer.