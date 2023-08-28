According to the formerly confidential files the Department of Education promptly arranged for an official to visit to the school and meet with the principal.

In a confidential update dated December 10 the Chief Inspector of schools stated that: “There is circumstantial evidence which suggests that the demonstrations by pupils are being orchestrated...the spokespersons leading the protests use the same form of words and clichés; there are flags, banners etc in readiness when the protest begins; others, over school leaving age, turn up to support the protest; local, anti-agreement, politicians are soon on the scene, as are representatives of the Press.”