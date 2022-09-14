School bus services will not operate on Monday
School bus services will not operate on Monday due to the Bank Holiday scheduled for the state funeral of the late British Queen Elizabeth II.
By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:55 pm
Translink is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday, September 19, 2022.
This follows advice from the Department of Education (DE) that it should be treated as an exceptional closure day.
Translink says further information on general passenger services on the Bank Holiday will soon be made available.
For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk or call 028 90 66 66 30.
For any further information about official proceedings during the Period of Mourning visit www.nio.gov.uk .