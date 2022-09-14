School bus services will not operate on Monday

Translink is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Translink is advising passengers that school services will not be operating on Monday, September 19, 2022.

This follows advice from the Department of Education (DE) that it should be treated as an exceptional closure day.

Translink says further information on general passenger services on the Bank Holiday will soon be made available.

For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI, visit www.translink.co.uk or call 028 90 66 66 30.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...