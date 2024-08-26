Scoil Eoghain National School in Moville is to appoint a contractor for extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A letter of intent has been issued to the successful contractor awarded the contract for the extension of Scoil Eoghain National School in Moville, it has been confirmed.

The school extension will see the provision of a new mainstream classroom and a special education teaching room.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue thanked the principal, staff and board of management at the school for their work in getting the project to the construction stage.

“This is great news for the school and for the town of Moville,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine commented.

A letter of intent has been issued to the successful contractor to indicate they are going to be awarded the contract for the school building project. There is a minimum 14-day standstill period before a letter of acceptance can be issued by the Department of Education.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, with this much-needed extension.

"This new extension will be a welcome development for the school community, and I look forward to seeing the extension getting underway as soon as possible,” Minister McConalogue added.