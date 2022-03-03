Seachtain na Gaeilge launched in Derry’s Cultúrlann

The festival started on Tuesday, March 1 and will end on St Patricks Day, March 17.

Cara Park, a teacher and youth facilitator in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin said: “Seachtain na Gaeilge is a bit of a misnomer. Seachtain means ‘week’ but this festival of Irish language lasts three weeks.

“We had a Macmillan Coffee Morning with traditional music for the launch on Tuesday and the rest of the festival will be filled with art, tours, music and lots of different things to celebrate Irish language and culture.

Eibhlín Ní Dhochartaigh and Deaglán " Mocháin from Cultúlann Uí Chanáin with Dr Malachy " Néill from University of Ulster at the launch of Seachtain na Gaeilge in Cultúlann Uí Chanáin on Tuesday. Picture by Lorcan Doherty/Cultúlann Uí Chanáin

“It’s great to have this in Derry because it seems like the ‘Gaeltacht Quarter’ is growing here and there’s loads of people learning Irish. There’s such a range of people learning Irish too and it’s great to celebrate that.

“I’m really looking forward to some of the events I’ll be a part of but also, things like International Women’s Day where we’ll have a few different events.

“We’ll be doing a mural with the young people in the youth club here, Club Óige Setanta and on Friday, March 11; I’ll be holding a Mindfulness day where we’ll be doing yoga and then making seaweed bath bombs and seed bombs to grow microgreens. There’s a whole range of different things.

“You don’t need Irish to come to the events. We’re all very mindful that people are learning the language so most events are bilingual.”

Pádraig Mac Congáil, Irish Language Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “I’m delighted to be back at real life events again. This is such a big festival and a very important event for Irish speakers locally, throughout the North West, throughout Ireland and abroad.

“It’s just great to meet up with people and meet new people at events like these.

“The council have a programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge as well. Over recent years, we’ve emphasised a few key events over the festival.

“We had World Book Day yesterday as well as ‘Lá na bPobal Nua’ or Day of Communities, which was supported by Conradh na Gaeilge. We also have ‘Lá Idirnaisiúnta na mBan’ or International Women’s Day so we’ll have events around those which are supported by local Irish speakers and tie in with the Irish medium schools.

“There’s plenty to look forward to so keep an eye on the Council’s Facebook page and Bígí Linn!”

The launch of the festival was also used to celebrate Gearóid Ó hÉara, who retired two years ago from his role as CEO of the Cultúlann.

Gearóid was gifted a framed piece of art made by artist and Irish speaker Tom Cosgrove that depicts the Gaeltacht Quarter on Great James’ Street.

Speaking at the event, Gearóid said: “I want to thank everyone who has been on the long journey all these years, people who helped us and supported us.