Search for potential new site for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir and Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille works await business approval
Education Minister Paul Givan was asked by Sinn Féin MLA how his Department will support Irish-medium education.
"Specifically in relation to the Foyle constituency, minor works projects at Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille, representing a capital investment of circa £3.4m, are currently going through the business case approvals process; subject to approval, delivery will however be dependent on the availability of budget,” he replied.
A search for a potential new location for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir has been commissioned and a proposal for a statutory nursery at Gaelscoil na Daróige is being considered.
"A site search has been commissioned for a potential new location for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir. My Department is currently considering an Irish-medium Development Proposal to establish a statutory nursery unit at Gaelscoil na Daróige to provide 26 part-time nursery places,” the minister said.