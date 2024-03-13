Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Education Minister Paul Givan was asked by Sinn Féin MLA how his Department will support Irish-medium education.

"Specifically in relation to the Foyle constituency, minor works projects at Gaelscoil na Daróige and Bunscoil Cholmcille, representing a capital investment of circa £3.4m, are currently going through the business case approvals process; subject to approval, delivery will however be dependent on the availability of budget,” he replied.

A search for a potential new location for Gaelscoil Éadain Mhóir has been commissioned and a proposal for a statutory nursery at Gaelscoil na Daróige is being considered.

Education Minister Paul Givan